Hi teams up with Zalaris





The partnership enables Hi to offer global HR and payroll services, powered by SAP and with integrations to SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Workday, and other leading HR solutions. Combined with Hi’s core offering, these additional services will enable customers to boost their liquidity, give employees flexible access to their salaries, and access the HR and payroll services they need, all in one place.

Zalaris is a service provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions with 21 years of expertise and clients in over 20 countries and growing. It serves more than 1.5 million employees per month across multiple HR solutions, 300,000+ employees through payroll and producing 2.5 million payslips per year.

Hi helps companies unlock affordable working capital and pay employees more flexibly. With Hi, employees can access their earnings whenever they want, helping businesses improve staff wellbeing through financial freedom. Hi also turns payroll into a new source of working capital for businesses.