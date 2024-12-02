Heyfina closes financing round

The fintech is developing an investment app specifically aimed at women. Atlantic Labs fund has invested in the company and now holds almost a quarter of the company. Heyfina will soon be launching its app. Users can begin investing with as little as EUR 1 and their money is protected by the conditions of the German DGS up to EUR 100,000.

The company also uses bank level 256-bit TLS encryption to protect users’ personal information. The company aims to build a community for financial education of women and also to link it with investments themselves. Heyfina partners with BaFin-licensed and regulated companies to achieve this. Additional investors include startup accelerator Tiny Fund and UK-based seed-stage venture capital fund Seedcamp.