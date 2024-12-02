Heritage Bank pioneers Timestar's Prosper CRM upgrade





The two companies have collaborated to implement improvements to the Prosper CRM, which is designed for, and exclusively used by, the mutual banking sector.

Heritage Bank is one of the first of around 70 Prosper CRM customers across Australia and US to deploy the newly updated system. As highlighted in the official press release, it has provided Heritage with the tools and functionality to meet a range of new regulatory requirements currently coming into effect, such as RG271 complaints handling, Open Banking, Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), and Anti-Hawking provisions.

The new version of Prosper uses API capabilities to better integrate systems such as customer onboarding and loan application platforms with the bank’s core banking system. The new Prosper provides instant access to a full central view of the customer, with all information located on one central tab.