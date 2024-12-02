Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar adopts Proactis Invoice Capture





HMGoG has been working with Proactis with the objective of unifying and automating the Source-to-Pay process across its departments with Proactis solutions. According to the official press release, it is aimed at transforming Accounts Payable, automate the invoicing process, improve controls, and reduce costs.

As a key part of the project it was identified that a platform that allowed for both paper and electronic invoices to be processed through a single solution was needed. Proactis Invoice Capture Software as a Service (SaaS) was selected to help drive the efficient centralised processing of incoming purchase invoices. These will be scanned or, in the case of electronic documents, imported with ‘intelligent’ data capture that will automatically extract key invoice information.