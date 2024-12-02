Helu receives USD 5 mln

The financing round was led by VC Atlantics Labs as well as the founders of WeFox and Bitpanda. The collected capital will be used to expand the team and the product. Helu is currently digitising tax advice, meaning tax advisors can work together with finance departments, mandates and CFOs via the online platform.

According to a Helu representative, tax firms can work with their clients in a more efficient way as Helu's technology aims to act as a bridge for SMEs to DATEV in order to analyse the data entered there. DATEV is the standardised accounting software most used in Germany with a direct connection to the tax office.