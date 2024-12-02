HelloFlow raises USD 1.6 mln for KYC and onboarding solution

The investment round was led by Denmark-based VC PreSeed Ventures and UK-based Seedcamp. The company improves client onboarding and identity verification in the financial industry with a no-code platform, that integrates with ID authentication services in local markets.

With an increasing focus on anti-money laundering (AML) processes in the financial industry, not least due to a series of international scandals and fines against financial institutions reaching USD 10.4 billion in 2020, the regulatory requirements and compliance standards for onboarding new clients to banks, investment & trading platforms, crypto broker services, sports betting sites and alike have exploded.

With their digital no-code onboarding platform HelloFlow, therefore, taps into a rapidly growing market estimated to EUR 1 billion at the time being.