Hellenic Bank selects Fiserv for digital transformation

The bank will implement the Dovetail payment solution from Fiserv as part of their digitalisation strategy, enabling it to offer new products and services to an expanding client base.

The Dovetail payment solution is a platform that can be used to process a broad range of payment features, like immediate settlement, deferred settlement, and instant payment types, as well as SWIFT and ISO 20022 messaging. Its modular architecture allows financial institutions to build progressively from legacy systems to a fully digital future.

The solution is offered by the company as a result of its recent acquisition of Dovetail Group Limited.