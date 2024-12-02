Hellenic Bank introduces its retail banking app





In the app, customers can view their accounts, transactions and cards, receive notifications, and conduct peer-to-peer payments. Moreover, the app enables biometric authorisation for payments and money transfers.

The app, developed in collaboration with engagement banking technology provider Backbase, will enable continuous app updates to incorporate new features based on customer feedback.

According to Backbase, the app has been in market since mid-January and has reduced the time for customers to perform daily tasks by 20%.