Helibras implements Invoicewares Hybrid Cloud

Brazil’s NFe version 3.10, the largest change to Nota Fiscal (NFe) since 2010, requires companies to update their systems for issuing e-invoices by March 2015.

Since 2012, Invoiceware has implemented electronic compliance processes for Helibras for goods, services, and commercial transport documents in Brazil. Since the partnership began, Invoiceware International has implemented several solutions for Helibras. The first one is the Nota Fiscal for Goods (NFe): in 2012, Invoiceware began deploying electronic invoicing processes to meet Brazil’s 2012 regulation regarding electronic invoices for the sale of goods. Each month, Helibras processes approximately 1,000 e-invoicing transactions via Invoiceware’s Latin American Business Network.

The second one is Commercial Transport Documents (CTe): in August 2013, Invoiceware implemented electronic transfer of transportation documents in order to meet Brazil’s December 2013 deadline for the collection and validation of these records. Invoiceware facilitates 700 CTe’s on average each month for Helibras.

The third solution deployed for Helibras was Nota Fiscal for Services (NFSe): in June 2014, Invoiceware completed nota fiscal for services compliance for Helibras in order to meet Brazil’s electronic invoice requirements for services, a complex regulation since each city can have different systems and information requirements.

Invoiceware International is a provider of electronic invoicing and fiscal reporting, offering solutions and services that reduce the risk and cost of maintaining compliance across the region for a number of companies, including Philips, Kellogg, DuPont and Siemens.

In recent news, Invoiceware International has unveiled the expansion of its hybrid cloud solution to support financial compliance in Ecuador and Uruguay.