Helcim launches invoice payments for QuickBooks Online

This integration allows for real-time invoice synchronization and streamlines payment acceptance, aiming to simplify accounts receivable processes for small business owners, accountants, and bookkeepers.

The new solution expands on Helcim’s existing services for accountants and bookkeepers, which already include integration with Xero. The company developed this additional integration in response to industry demand for more flexible and cost-effective payment solutions integrated within existing accounting software.

The Automated Invoice Payments for QuickBooks Online feature is designed to reduce manual invoice processing and lower transaction fees, benefiting small businesses by improving efficiency and reducing costs.





Users of QuickBooks Online can connect their Helcim account to the platform in a few steps. Once connected, invoices generated in QuickBooks Online automatically sync with Helcim, enabling customers to pay via credit card or ACH. The system updates QuickBooks in real-time when an invoice is paid through Helcim, minimizing manual entry errors and saving time.

Helcim operates in Canada and the United States, serving thousands of businesses across 800 industries and processing significant payment volumes annually.





A new developer partnership programme

The Canada-based payment processor has recently introduced the Integrated Payments for Developers and Platforms partnership programme. This programme is designed for third-party developers, software platforms, and integration partners, allowing them to earn revenue from transactions processed through the integrations they create.

The programme aims to acknowledge the contributions of partners who develop and maintain these integrations. Helcim already works with a range of developers, including SaaS platforms, managed service providers (MSPs), custom development firms, and web designers. The company expects that the introduction of a revenue-sharing model will draw more developers to utilize its payment services.