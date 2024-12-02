Heartland, VersaPay enable merchants to move to e-invoicing

Under the partnership, the two companies are set to enable merchants to enhance their accounts receivable via a cloud-based software solution using the Heartland Portico Gateway and VersaPay ARC platform.

Heartland and VersaPay helped McDonough’s Sewer Service, owner of unclogdrains.com, reduce the time it takes to invoice and collect payment for their services for residential and commercial clients in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn. and surrounding areas.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure and its Heartland breach warranty. Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 400,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

VersaPay is a cloud-based invoice presentment and payment provider for businesses of all sizes. VersaPays ARC and ARCPay software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings enable businesses to deliver customised electronic invoices to their customers, to accept credit card and EFT/ACH payments and automatically reconcile payments to their ERP and accounting software.