Heartland Payment Systems and VersaPay in reseller agreement

Under a reseller agreement between Heartland and VersaPay Corporation’s US subsidiary, Heartland is providing US small and mid-size businesses with the capability to transform their manual invoicing operations into an enhanced electronic system that delivers invoices online in a merchant-branded portal and provides their customers with the option to pay using credit or debit cards.

Accessible through Heartland’s Portico ecommerce gateway with enterprise-grade security, the VersaPay ARC e-invoicing platform enables merchants to either import invoices through their accounting software or create them using VersaPay’s software. Merchant-branded invoices are delivered to the portal and customers are notified via email. Fully integrated with a merchant’s payment processing system, the merchant’s customers can pay using credit or debit cards.

VersaPay is a financial technology company that delivers payment solutions for businesses. Serving approximately 2,500 customers, VersaPay, together with its partners, provides the hardware, technology, infrastructure and support services to enable businesses to accept and process electronic payments. In addition, VersaPay’s cloud-based invoice presentment and payment platform facilitates the exchange of documents and payments between suppliers and customers. VersaPay is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has operations in Montreal and New York.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

In recent news, Heartland Payment Systems has acquired MCS Software, a provider of point-of-sale (POS), back office and online payment solutions.