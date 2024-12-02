Healthcare provider selects DataServ for AP automation solution

The healthcare provider has purchased DataServs complete purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution, which includes Digital Mailroom, workflow, and single sign-on functionalities.

Founded in 1994, DataServ is a global SaaS provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. DataServ streamlines costs within Accounts Payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including Expense Report Automation and Purchase Order Requisition Automation), Accounts Receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C) and Human Resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by transforming documents to data and automating business processes.

In recent news, DataServ has been selected by FireStream WorldWide as its partner to provide accounts payable/trade payables automation for FireStream’s Ascend customers who are interested in eliminating paper from day-to-day operations.