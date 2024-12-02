HDFC Bank, ZineOne to streamline digital banking experience

As part of this partnership, ZineOne, a start-up based in Silicon Valley, will deploy its Customer Interactions Hub (CIH) to provide digital banking features across all digital channels of the bank for over 40 million customers.

The Customer Interactions Hub establishes a single customer identity and brings real-time, contextual and omnichannel functionality to interactions across businesses, applications and digital properties, including web applications, mobile apps, digital wallet, website, kiosks, and ATMs. This will enable customer experience across bank’s Netbanking, Mobile Banking, and apps such as PayZapp, Loan Assist, and HDFC Securities, among others.