HDFC Bank inks MoU with Government e-Marketplace

Under the agreement the bank will facilitate a host of services to the public procurement portal for Central and state government organisations.

The MoU is significant as Government e-marketplace will bring transparency and efficiency in the procurement process with assured and timely payment to the sellers, HDFC Bank claimed in a statement.

GeM provides an end-to-end online marketplace for central and state government ministries or departments, central or state public sector undertakings, autonomous institutions and local bodies for procurement of common use goods / services in a transparent and efficient manner.

About 20 states have already signed an MoU with GeM to use this portal for their procurements.