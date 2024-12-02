HDFC Bank allowed to issue new credit cards in India

However, restrictions on new launches related to the company's digital business will continue till further review by the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank has sent a board-approved letter to the Reserve Bank of India saying it will comply with all the norms.

After instances of digital outages at the bank in 2020 affected its online services the RBI barred the bank from issuing any new credit cards in December, till further notice. With nearly 15 million credit cards, HDFC Bank is the largest lender in the segment with nearly 24 per cent market share.

In a media interaction earlier this year an HDFC Bank executive said the company had very aggressive plans for the credit card segment once the ban was lifted.