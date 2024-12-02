HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee collaboration and productivity, and modernise core systems.

One key solution is HCL’s PowerBanking product, built to leverage all available capabilities of the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. It enables comprehensive scenarios for retail bank customer engagement. Building upon offerings such as this, HCL Microsoft Ecosystem Unit (HCL MEU) works with a set of clients in private preview to use the current and future reusable components designed for retail banking in new customer scenarios.

Through its experience working with financial service organisations including Deutsche Bank, ING, and Danske Bank, HCL Technologies will offer services and expertise as part of a tailored cloud solution that will reportedly unlock innovation and sustainable growth.