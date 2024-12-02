Hay launches its cloud native microservice





Hay-as-a-Service is designed to provide fast, secure, and customisable financial services processing for financial and non-financial businesses. It offers one API frontend for individual companies to improve their customer experience, the company states.

As a microservice, cloud native offering it includes a range of configurable and flexible microservices modules, such as accounts and core banking, payment processing and management, financial crime, data analytics and insights, card services including ApplePay, GooglePay and other digital wallets, loyalty and rewards, and onboarding new customers.