Haufe X360 integrates BANKSapi's Open Banking and EBICS solution





The integration is fully embedded and fits into Haufe X360’s SaaS solution.

Through its cooperation with BANKSapi, Haufe X360 provides its customers with state-of-the-art liquidity management. Haufe X360 helps its clients to maintain an overview of their finances digitally and conveniently. Through the technical connection, clients can link their accounts directly to Haufe X360. Incoming and outgoing payments are automatically reconciled.

BANKSapi’s Open Banking platform enables fast, secure, and universal access to bank data for real-time decision-making with just one API.BANKSapi is a BaFin-regulated Open Banking provider. The B2B company provides an API after the integration of which users and companies can access their accounts, credit cards, building society contracts and securities accounts via the front-end applications of the licencees.