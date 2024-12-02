Hauck & Aufhäuser acquires Kapilendo Custodian

Kapilendo Custodian received the BaFin license required for the crypto custody business in September 2021. The company manages cryptographic keys, so-called private keys, which are used to hold, store or transfer digital assets such as crypto currencies.

Kapilendo Custodian, will operate under the name Hauck & Aufhäuser Digital Custody in the future. According to a Hauck & Aufhäuser representative, they aim to promote the tokenization of assets for their fund customers. Hauck & Aufhäuser will also further expand their cooperation with Bloxxon.