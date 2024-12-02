HatchX launched virtually





HatchX fintech chapter is executed in partnership with Lankan Angel Network, funded by the Ford Foundation, with the endorsement of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and Fintech Association of Sri Lanka.

Through HatchX, startups should use financial services for not just Sri Lankans, but for citizens of the South Asian region, to navigate financial markets and remain globally competitive.

Seven fintech startups in Sri Lanka will go through a curriculum of four months and receive advisory with mentors from the industry, completely free-of-charge. The startups will also gain access to banks, financial institutions, and networks that will allow the founders to develop the business.

The seven startups include Digital Insurance Lanka Brokers, Direct Pay, Flipbox.com, Helios P2P, iLoan, MintPay, and OGO Pay.