HashCash to assist UAE based conglomerate with blockchain solutions for supply chain and finance

The key objectives of the project also cover the streamlining of the financial operations of the partner organisation. Plus, the HashCash collaboration extends to ICO development services, which will be the partners' prime focus in the second phase of the project. HashCash will offer its all-inclusive crypto development services that comprise of ICO launching, token listing, wallet, and exchange development as well.

Supply chain management has been one of the most successful use cases of blockchain technology. Being a conglomerate comes with a business model that is spread across various sectors. With multiple manufacturing units in action, keeping a track of the movement of product, services, and information from production to the endpoint is a complex procedure which HashCash aims to simplify for its project partner through its blockchain platform HC Net.

Regarding financial infrastructure, HashCash will offer the partner organisation a platform for B2B payments. HC Corporate Payments digitises the end-to-end trade process and unites all the involved parties across the business network of the partner, minimising the processing time.

The implementation of HC Corporate Payments will enable real-time document sharing, instant reconciliation, and automation using smart contracts.