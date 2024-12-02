Happay rolls out Express On-boarding Program for SMEs

This initiative is introduced keeping in mind the current cash crunch situation and to encourage SMEs to move from traditional, cash-based processes to digitisation.

‘Express On-boarding Program’ is launched to accelerate the whole on-boarding process from registration to card delivery, reducing it to two business days for companies in metro cities and three days for companies in non-metro cities. Several business leaders and owners are now considering digital payment as the only option to survive in the current situation of the market.

Happay cards can be given to any employee who spends on the company’s behalf. These are especially useful for companies who have distributed branches or workforce. Happay claims that companies can make sure all their employees and business locations have access to money in this time of cash crunch.

Employees can use Happay Prepaid Cards for business expenses like travel, fuel, utility payments, petty cash expenses, digital marketing expenses etc. The company can load money on cards, track expenses, set spending limits and policies – right from their web or mobile dashboard, in real-time.