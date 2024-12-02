Hannover Digital Investments invests in digital payment specialist Vitesse PSP

HDInv is investing in Vitesse in a Series B funding round led by Prime Ventures with additional participation from Octopus Ventures. Using the Vitesse system, global payments can be processed in 109 currencies to 172 countries. Customers also receive a real-time overview of their finances and transactions. Vitesse offers a treasury management platform for insurers, enabling greater capital efficiency and liquidity management.

According to a Hannover Digital Investments representative, insurers and their customers benefit from Vitesse when it comes to payment transactions and centralising claims payments. A Vitesse representative states that in addition to an expansion to the USA, the company also wants to expand in Europe with the help of the financing. HDInv did not provide any information about the amount of the stake.