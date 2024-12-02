Hank Payments partners with FinWise Bank





Following this announcement, the partnership between Hank Payments and FinWise Bank is expected to optimise the manner in which customers and clients manage loans, access credit solutions, and build savings, while also focusing on making a significant leap toward the development of financial technology integration.







More information on the strategic deal

Throughout this collaboration, the companies will combine Hank Payments’ technology and suite of solutions with FinWise Bank’s robust payment services and expertise. In addition, the deal will focus on the process of streamlining financial transactions for both clients and enterprises, as the financial institutions prioritise remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

The implementation of improved payment solutions like ACH origination, wires, and bill pay through the use of Mastercard’s RPPS (which is integrated with Hank’s systems) is set to be poised to optimise efficiency and security in financial management.

The technological and automation-focused solutions of FinWise Bank will align with Hank Payments’ strategy of providing improved services to customers, while the partnership will also prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market. At the same time, the companies are expected to diversify and improve the payment processing landscape.

With customer deposits being set to be housed by FinWise Bank, Hank Payments will earn fees on these deposits and develop new sources of high-margin monthly revenue. In addition, as the volume of managed payments and cash increases, so do the transiting deposits, which are set to directly benefit Hank’s earnings.

FinWise Bank conducted an intensive due diligence process and compliance assessment prior to the agreement, aiming to ensure that the collaboration will align with financial development, while also meeting the standards of regulatory compliance. Furthermore, the partnership will offer clients and businesses an improved payment solution which will allow FinWise Bank to expand and diversify its sources of recurring fee revenue. The implementation of the program is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024.

In addition, both Hank Payments and FinWise Bank will prioritise the process of delivering improved financial management capabilities for clients and enterprises, while also integrating optimised, secure, and effective technology and banking products.



