Hang Seng Bank to explore fintech for mobile banking

Since December 2017, the bank’s customers have been able to use facial recognition built in the iPhone X to log on to its mobile banking platform, and its ATMs too are yet incorporate facial recognition. After this implementation, the banks are constantly reviewing their services based on different factors including market developments and related requirements.

Hang Seng’s parent HSBC has already adopted mobile security key and facial recognition. Regarding the customers privacy, the users may stick to using passwords to log on for their banking services, while some may like to use their faces, voices or fingerprints to get these services.

Hang Seng Bank is also reaching out to the youth by setting up branches at universities and offering online merchant services that appeals to them.