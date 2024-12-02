H&M to use its supply chain to equip hospitals with protective gear





H&M has temporarily shut its stores in many of its markets due to the pandemic, however, it has suppliers around the globe, but mostly in China and other Asian countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. The fashion retailer said it had offered the EU its help and was now trying to understand which needs were most urgent while working out what its supply chain could deliver.

In addition, the company had been informed that protective masks were the main priority, but gowns and gloves were also badly needed. H&M said it would initially deliver to the countries where the EU saw the greatest need.