Handelsbanken taps Meniga to amplify its digital banking experience







This strategic move not only highlights Handelsbanken's dedication to providing enhanced digital services but also showcases Meniga's capacity to outperform and deliver superior solutions in the financial technology landscape.

Strategic priorities of this partnership include:

Elevating Customer Experience: Through Meniga's cutting-edge solutions, Handelsbanken in Norway aims to offer a seamless and enriched digital banking journey, meeting customers wherever they are – both online and in-branch;

Achieving Scalable Growth: Meniga's scalable solutions ensure that Handelsbanken's infrastructure is ready to support a substantial increase in customer volume without impacting performance, thereby fostering growth.

Promoting Financial Wellness: Empowering customers with automated tools and actionable insights will facilitate informed financial decisions and improve overall financial health;





This collaboration marks a significant achievement for Meniga, emphasising its strength and competitiveness in a market ripe with opportunities.

Officials from Handelsbanken said that choosing Meniga is a strategic step towards enhancing their digital banking services and providing customers with a more intuitive and personal financial experience. With this partnership, they are happy to elevate their overall customer meetings and provide the same excellent service digitally that customers already receive at a Handelsbanken branch.





What does Meniga do?

Meniga is at the forefront of digital banking solutions, revolutionising the banking experience for over 100 million customers in 30 countries. The company's products provide banks with the tools they need to engage customers meaningfully and drive growth in the digital era.