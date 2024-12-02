Handelsbanken Norway extends agreement with Tietoevry Banking

The solution portfolio includes core banking, card and payment solutions, wealth management, as well as solutions for combating financial crime.



As per the official announcement, the agreement will last five years and is a renewal of the previous agreement. Central to the new agreement is the migration to a new and modern core banking solution that is modular and based on high-level APIs that make it easy and efficient for Handelsbanken to integrate with new solutions that support its channel strategy.











More about the agreement

The agreement encompasses the use of digital solutions and advanced technology to support Handelsbanken's strategy of delivering secure, dependable, and user-friendly banking services to its customers. Officials from Tietoevry Banking stated that it will transition Handelsbanken Norway to its upgraded technology platform, enhancing the speed at which new services reach the market and improving efficiency and scalability.



Officials from Handelsbanken commented that this agreement is a large and important which gives Handelsbanken the predictability in both solutions and systems for the future.





Other recent news from Tietoevry Banking

In June 2024, Tietoevry Banking served as a technical partner in bringing Apple Pay to the Norwegian BankAxept card customers. As per the official announcement, 10 banks are pioneering BankAxept, the national payment system in Norway, as a payment method in Apple Pay. This would allow card users in Norway to benefit from an easy, secure, and private way to pay with the use of iPhone or Apple Watch.