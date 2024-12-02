Hana Bank starts mobile banking service in Hong Kong

The Global 1Q app will be available for use in Hong Kong now in addition to countries that include Canada, China, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Panama and Vietnam. The service was launched in Canada in 2015.

The app automatically recognizes the country of the user’s current location, allowing access to the service by logging in. It also uses a mobile one-time password solution that resolves issues related to battery discharge.

The OTP solution enables immediate cash wiring upon the user’s request. It allows the user access to the service without having to download an additional app.