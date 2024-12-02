Hamburg fintech figo gets Deutsche Börse funding

As a result, figo raised EUR 6.8 million in total in the current financing round. figo is a banking service provider that offers clients and partners various products and services within the context of the amended Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), in addition to the Banking API. The fintech has established itself as a reliable partner and has built up a fantastic fintech ecosystem around itself.

DB1 Ventures is the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Deutsche Börse Group and is more than a financially involved investor, but a strategic partner to figo. With the funds from the Series B financing round, the fintech plans to push ahead with the internationalization of the company and further expand their products around PSD2 and other regulatory requirements.