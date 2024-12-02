Hamburg Commercial Bank goes live with Broadridge's Payments as a Service





Broadridge’s Payments as a Service operating platform already includes necessary TARGET2 MX and SWIFT MX enhancements, while subsequent phases of the project will add a service for SEPA payments and SEPA instant payments.

Broadridge Payments as a Service is a service in partnership with PPI AG to help banks and financial organisations operating in the European payments industry to overcome processing challenges driven by recent and ongoing market. It combines PPI's core payments processing platform and Broadridge's messaging and transformation service. The platform is hosted in Broadridge's European data centre and is available on a shared services basis, backed by standards including SLAs, security/resilience, capacity and agility, together with knowledgeable payments and technology specialists.