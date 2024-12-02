Halcom unveils e-bills solution in Iran

Halcom and its local partner Data Processing Iran have emphasised the potential of the mobile e-bills solution. The penetration of the mobile telephones in in Iran exceeds 100% with a minimum of 45 million bills issued to the households on a monthly basis.

This year’s event was opened by Brett King (the author of the books Bank 3.0, Breaking banks and others), Ericsson and PwC that all shared vision of the future banking systems. Halcom’s inter-bank clearing solution is used by the Central Bank of the Islamic republic of Iran since 2008.

Halcom Group is a Slovenian provider of electronic payment solutions for financial institutions. Halcom assists financial institutions, banking groups, central banks and clearing houses across the world. Besides the holding company, Halcom Group comprises certificate authorities in Ljubljana and Belgrade, and subsidiaries in Belgrade, Sarajevo and Dubai.