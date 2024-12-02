



HBZ UK, known for its focus on SME and corporate lending, aims to improve its digital capabilities through nCino's platform. This initiative will enable the bank to simplify loan origination and management processes, improve portfolio risk management, and create operational efficiencies. The digital transformation spans web, mobile, and intermediary channels, aligning with HBZ UK's goal of offering modern, customer-centric banking solutions.











The adoption of nCino technology marks a strategic move for HBZ UK as it seeks to balance its relationship-driven service model with scalable, innovative digital tools. By integrating nCino’s intelligent banking solutions, the bank is positioned to provide an efficient experience for customers in the competitive Buy-to-Let lending market.

This collaboration underscores the growing demand for digital-first banking solutions in the UK financial sector, highlighting the role of advanced technology in driving efficiency and improving customer engagement.





Digital transformation drives growth in the UK BTL lending

The UK Buy-to-Let (BTL) lending market has experienced steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for rental properties amid rising house prices and limited affordability for first-time buyers.

The BTL sector operates within a stringent regulatory framework, which has evolved significantly in recent years. Regulations such as the Prudential Regulation Authority’s affordability stress tests, introduced in 2017, require lenders to ensure borrowers can manage repayments under adverse economic scenarios. Additionally, changes to tax relief and the introduction of a 3% Stamp Duty surcharge on second properties have increased the financial burden on landlords, prompting a shift towards professional investors. For lenders, these regulatory requirements necessitate robust risk assessment and compliance processes, underscoring the need for advanced digital tools to simplify operations while ensuring adherence to complex policies.

Digital transformation has become pivotal for lenders in the BTL market to remain competitive and compliant. By adopting platforms like nCino, banks can automate compliance workflows and improve risk management capabilities and decision-making processes. These technologies also enable lenders to offer faster, more transparent services, meeting customer expectations in an increasingly digital-first marketplace. With the market projected to grow as demand for rental housing continues, the ability to adapt to regulatory changes and scale efficiently through digital solutions is critical for long-term success in the sector.