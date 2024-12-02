HAB Bank implements commercial lending from Jack Henry & Associates' ProfitStars

HAB Bank, a community bank with branches throughout New York, New Jersey and California, has a growing commercial portfolio concentrated primarily in commercial real estate. The bank wanted to automate its commercial lending process and implemented the ProfitStars' suite for automated workflows and digital capabilities.

The suite's all-digital loan origination, decisioning, and portfolio management workflows help enable HAB Bank save time and boost productivity throughout the lending process. The platform centralizes previously siloed data, empowering lenders with more transparency into individual borrower relationships and the overall portfolio.