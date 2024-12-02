Gulf Bank, Instimatch tie up for digital cash deposits

This marks Instimatch’s entry into the Kuwaiti market, with Gulf Bank joining over 80 institutions from across Europe and the Mena region on the Instimatch network. These include banks, corporate treasuries, pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers and family offices.

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Instimatch Global is changing the way cash deposit transactions take place, by digitalising traditional voice brokerage and by moving from local to global execution. Its cloud-based network connects borrowers with lenders within the huge unsecured money markets, providing more access, better pricing and the ability to diversify counterparty risk.

Gulf Bank will be able to use the Instimatch network as part of its treasury operations, in order to source additional money market opportunities, with full control over counterparties.