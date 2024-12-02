Guidants partners with justTRADE

With the access data from users’ depot at justTRADE, customers can log in directly via Guidants. The data exchange takes place exclusively between the broker and his customers. Guidants users can observe and analyse the markets in terms of charts and discuss them with a large number of experienced stock market workers in real time.

With a broker login on Guidants it is also possible to query the current deposit status live. The platform's multi-brokerage principle also enables trading with several brokers at the same time - also directly from the chart and in the Guidants app. justTRADE offers a total of twelve cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin or Ethereum, and a total of 23 crypto ETPs.