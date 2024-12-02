Gucci to accept crypto payments in store

Gucci also plans to extend the service to all of its 111 stores in North America. Gucci will accept 12 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and five US dollar stablecoins, according to Vogue Business.

Customers paying with crypto in-store at the pilot locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, and Las Vegas will be sent an email with a QR code to pay through their digital asset wallet. Employees have started to undertake training and education on crypto, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and Web 3.0 in preparation for the launch.