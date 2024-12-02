Guaranty Trust Bank partners with Infosys Finacle





Following this announcement, the Guaranty Trust Bank will select the Finacle Digital Banking Suite in order to improve its overall digital transformation program. The GTBank will also leverage Finacle’s suite of solutions and capabilities across markets such as retail, corporate banking, and wealth.

Furthermore, the financial institution will be given the possibility to optimise its development process across its home operations in the region of Nigeria, as well as in other 10 markets across Africa and Europe. Infosys Finacle’s cloud-native and open API-driven platform is set to provide GTBank with the needed solutions to become a more transparent, open, and secure financial institution, while also being prepared to integrate with its ecosystem collaborators and to benefit from modern digital offerings.

Guaranty Trust Bank aims to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers, while Finacle will prioritise the process of ensuring a significantly lower total cost of operations and services, due to the bank-wide digitalisation and automation procedures. In addition, the bank will also focus on optimising its overall client experience, by delivering a secure, convenient, and efficient banking system.





Infosys Finacle’s strategy of development

India-based Infosys Finacle provides its clients and collaborators with its suite of solutions that address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, wealth management, cash management, AI, analytics, payments, treasury, and blockchain requirements for banks and financial institutions. The company had several partnerships and deals in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In June 2023, the firm announced its partnership with Belgium-based online bank Keytrade Bank, in order to optimise the modernisation of its core banking system. Throughout this strategic deal, Infosys Finacle Suite was set to replace the legacy platform of Keytrade Bank and to improve the overall development of the financial institution’s digital maturity and security. This provided the bank with the possibility to innovate, operate, and engage with its customer base in a more efficient manner, while also meeting their needs, preferences, and demands.

Earlier in March 2023, Infosys Finacle collaborated with ABN AMRO in order to implement its Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution for the bank’s corporate and enterprise customers. ABN AMRO’s corporate clients were enabled to use a wider range of solutions and services to identify, manage, and optimise the liquidity positions on the go as well, in a more secure and efficient way.

The financial institution was also set to offer its users a single point access to improve the manner in which they managed their commercial cash flows around the world safely while leveraging any device they preferred, at any point in time or space.