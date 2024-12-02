Guaranty Trust Bank allows third party online transfers

The third party transfer service is an online transfer service in Ghana that allows customers who are profiled on the bank’s internet banking platform to transfer money from their cedi account with internet devices to similar accounts in other banks and to assignees’ accounts in other banks. For the moment, the service would be limited to transfers within the country pending an upgrade by other banks.

Currently, customers of banks who are profiled on internet banking platforms of their banks are only able to transfer money between their accounts and/or from their account to another account within the same bank.

Guaranty Trust Bank was licensed as a commercial bank in August 1990 and started its operation in February 1991.

