



Following this announcement, the new integration and user experience will provide shared clients with workflow efficiencies, real-time balances, transactions, and payment automation.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the GTreasury x PNC Bank partnership

Throughout this collaboration, GTreasury and PNC Bank’s shared clients will have access to PNC’s treasury services directly within the GTreasury platform. At the same time, users will have the possibility to streamline their operations, develop efficiencies, and eliminate the need to swivel between various partner platforms by integrating key PNC banking services.

These products include payment automation (ACH, wire, and real-time payment initiation), reconciliation using real-time payment status updates, as well as real-time and historical balance and transaction reporting to streamline cash management. Furthermore, clients will have the possibility to benefit from a simplified onboarding process that aims to reduce implementation time and the overall technology resources that are usually required to complement an integration between PNC Bank and GTreasury.

The integration with GTreasury will expand the bank’s already existing portfolio of platform integrations that are delivering the benefits of the Treasury Management tool within the systems clients use to run their businesses. At the same time, the secure, modern, and scalable API-based approach will provide clients with the capability to accomplish many of their financial goals, including procedures such as automating manual processes, reducing risk, and optimising their liquidity position.



