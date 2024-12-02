The main goal of this partnership is to provide treasurer customers with a comprehensive cash management and early payment solution that offers improved liquidity forecasting and cash flow optimisation systems. In essence, the collaboration between the two entities aims to empower enterprises to unlock liquidity and improve cash flow by accelerating payments to their suppliers, either using their balance sheet or C2FO’s global network of funding partners.

Furthermore, in order to access cash on demand and improve cash conversion cycles, treasurers also gain the ability to accelerate payment on their invoices. Businesses stand to benefit from a real-time, holistic visibility of their cash positions that allows them to stay ahead of critical cash management goals by deploying cash where needed or accelerating payments.

The main advantages of flexible liquidity management

The official press release highlights the importance of flexible liquidity management solutions that support end-to-end cash visibility in the context of economic shifts and tightening lending standards – challenges that corporations are required to navigate in addition to tackling everyday liquidity needs.

GTreasury’s products were designed to help businesses to respond in a proactive manner to changing market conditions by monitoring their cash reserves and portfolio value, and keeping a close eye on current and upcoming costs. GTreasury’s AI-powered SmartPredictions cash forecasting tool can also help entities predict future liquidity requirements.

GTreasury officials talked about the company’s strategic partnership with C2FO and highlighted its potential to help customers extend their treasury workflows, resulting in greater optimisation and management of their cash.





More information about the two companies

GTreasury views complexity as an opportunity. The US-based company specialises in connecting treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts and technology solutions. By enabling teams to simplify complexity, teams can further an organisation’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury aims to help organisations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem.

C2FO is an on-demand working capital platform that offers fast and equitable access to low-cost capital to businesses worldwide. Using patented Name Your Rate technology and a suite of working capital solutions, companies can get paid sooner by the world’s largest enterprises thus unlocking billions in risk-free capital. With a mission to ensure that every business has the capital needed to thrive, C2FO is working to build a more inclusive financial system.