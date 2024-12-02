GTreasury, Goldman Sachs to provide treasury professionals with payments solutions

The deal pairs GTreasury’s payment workflow solutions with Goldman Sachs’ global payment functionalities. For more than 30 years, GTreasury delivers digital Treasury Management System (TMS) to corporate treasurers across industries.

The Goldman Sachs Group is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management company that provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the business is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world.