GTreasury acquires CashAnalytics

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing GTreasury’s offerings in treasury automation. In essence, the integration of CashAnalytics is expected to streamline and expand GTreasury's existing suite of cash, payments, and risk management solutions. The new combined solution will offer rapid deployment and improved data integration across GTreasury’s platform.

Key concerns in cash forecasting

Cash forecasting has become a pressing issue for CFOs and treasury departments. According to a recent survey by Topline Strategy, 65% of treasury groups prioritise improving cash forecasting. Common challenges include difficulties in monitoring and adjusting processes that affect days sales outstanding (DSO) and days payable outstanding (DPO), as well as compliance with debt covenants.

CashAnalytics provides a comprehensive forecasting tool with features such as the SmartLedger, which delivers detailed insights into working capital, including customer payment behaviours that can enhance free cash flow. Additionally, CashAnalytics offers quick deployment through API integrations with banks, ERPs, and existing treasury management systems.

GTreasury officials commented on the acquisition, highlighting how CashAnalytics aligns with GTreasury's vision for a flexible, modular approach to treasury technology. They noted that this acquisition would provide a more accessible and innovative solution compared to traditional, rigid treasury management systems.

Representatives from CashAnalytics discussed the company's founding goal of improving cash flow analysis and optimising working capital. They pointed out that modern CFOs and treasurers need solutions that go beyond outdated methods, such as manual spreadsheets and limited ERP functionalities. CashAnalytics' integration with GTreasury is expected to offer faster deployment and enhanced value realization for CFOs, reducing the time needed to implement new systems.

GTreasury has been providing advanced treasury solutions for nearly 40 years, offering a range of services that include cash management, payments, debt, derivatives, and investments. According to the official press release, the company has a presence in 160 countries, and it focuses on helping finance teams manage and optimise cash flows and capital structures.