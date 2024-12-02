By leveraging GTN’s global trading platform, GTN Trade, the bank will upgrade its users’ online trading experience, delivering wider access to international markets and a wider range of asset classes. The partnership reflects Galt & Taggart’s commitment to adopting improved technology to serve its growing customer base.











Improving global investment in Georgia

GTN is a fintech holding a broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple regions through subsidiaries. The company is committed to helping brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs in their journey to access a network of global markets and multiple asset classes.

The bank chose GTN for its expertise in the industry and investment tech. Together, the two companies aim to support their clients in diversifying smarter, leveraging data for decision-making, and managing their investments more efficiently than before.

Following the announcement, the investment bank started offering more access to stock exchanges across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as an expanded selection of tradable assets such as ETFs, stocks, mutual funds, CFDs, bonds, and more. Galt & Taggart’s clients will also benefit from 24-hour trading for the US stocks and ETFs, a wider range of algorithmic order types for sophisticated strategies, fractional trading, a customisable interface, and TradingView integration for charting and analysis.

GTN’s co-branded trading and investment solution is built for organisations that serve a large client base. Its mission with his collaboration is to bring many innovations to the Georgian market in the years to come. This reflects GTN’s broader vision to democratise access to global investment opportunities by offering financial institutions with the necessary technology to improve their offerings and reach a broader audience.

Following other collaborations in different regions, this partnership is set to strengthen GTN’s global presence and its ability to deliver optimised and tailored solutions to meet the specific needs and demands of local markets.