GT Software launches Open Banking SmartBridge





The Open Banking SmartBridge allows users without mainframe experience to build and maintain integrations through a drag and drop platform. Therefore, this technology connects core systems with open banking standards and APIs, allowing banks to integrate fintechs and their legacy systems using industry-standard APIs.

For inbound calls, third-parties have instant mainframe access to look up balances or verify account information and initiate transactions directly from legacy apps. SmartBridge also allows for real-time outbound calls from COBOL and PL/I applications to KYC, AML, and fraud-detection systems without writing any code.