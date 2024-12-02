GT Nexus redefines supply chain finance with big data

The program opens the flow of capital into the supply chain by basing funding decisions on the trading partners’ performance history, instead of the buyer’s or supplier’s credit. The announcement was made at Bridges 2015, a cloud supply chain industry event being held June 8-11, 2015 in Hollywood, Florida.

GT Nexus provides a legal framework and compliance engine for B2B commerce that helps ensure clean and compliant transactions on more than USD 100 billion in global business annually.

Traditional supply chain finance programs look at a company’s profitability, cost of goods, sales figures and growth projections for the region. Collecting and interpreting data can take weeks given lack of standards in both documentation and pricing methodologies.