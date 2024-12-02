GT Nexus partners Sampath Bank for cloud-based trade financing

The partnership will streamline their export operations by facilitating access to capital in the supply chain as early as the purchase order.

GT Nexus is the cloud-based business network and execution platform for global trade and supply chain management. Through this partnership, Sampath Bank will open up a world of new opportunities for local exporters, by giving them access to over 25,000 clients already onboard with GT Nexus and by allowing them to harness the ready visibility and automation provided by the cloud-based platform.

This partnership with GT Nexus will bring together buyers, sellers, financiers and all other stakeholders together on one platform. Further, it will equip Sri Lankan exporters with a constant stream of real-time trade information across multiple supply chain functions, allowing them to operate seamlessly with global based partners from the point of order through final payment.