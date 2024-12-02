GT Nexus inks deal with Allport Cargo Services USA

Under the terms of the agreement, Allport Cargo Services USA will deliver international supply chain services that provide visibility and collaboration across its customer base.

The cloud-based network enables Allport Cargo Services to expand upon their presence and proven origin management expertise to deliver services to all verticals in North America, particularly the retail sector.

Allport Cargo USA provides global multi-modal freight, logistics and added value services to clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South Africa.