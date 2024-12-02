Gruppo Campari selects OpenText for B2B growth

Using OpenText Managed Services and OpenText Active Invoices with Compliance, Campari is able to exchange information with each of its trading partners while managing compliance with country-specific tax regulations.

Campari selected OpenText to create a single, integrated B2B backbone that would enable it to gain greater visibility and insight into B2B transactions, minimize supply-chain disruption and capture business value.

Campari also looked to automate its order-to-cash processes that handle more than 500,000 transactions every year. This was an opportunity for the group to rethink its B2B strategy and move to a more agile, cloud-based B2B integration platform which could connect all formats and systems via one link into the ERP system.

As Campari operates in multiple jurisdictions across the globe, it also opted to implement OpenText Active Invoices with Compliance to get a single solution to help maintain tax compliance for electronic invoicing with customers located in different countries.